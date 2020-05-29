Amid Coronavirus scare, many of the film makers are stepping forward to release films on OTT platforms. Last week, the makers of South film Ponmagal Vandhal, starring Jyotika, announced that the film will observe a digital release.

While the film had its OTT premiere on Thursday night, it was leaked online by the privacy website Tamilrockers even before it went live on streaming platform Amazon Prime. As per the name, Tamilrockers was earlier limited to only Tamil films but has since gradually expanded its reach to Bollywood movies, TV shows, web series and Hollywood films.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the movie was leaked online by the piracy site Tamilrockers a few hours ahead of its world premiere on OTT platform. The report further stated that Ponmagal Vandhal’s HD version was available on the piracy website which is a matter of great concern for the makers. The film marked the first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite efforts to curb piracy, the film has fallen victim to the piracy website Tamilrockers. Piracy has become a market trend which allows the users to download and watch anywhere instead of cinema halls, which not only affects the box office collection but the film business as well.

Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed cast that includes Jyotika, Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten and Pandiarajan.

Ponmagal Vandhal is amongst seven highly anticipated Indian movies to globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Law and French Biryani.