The untimely demise of popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has left everyone in shock. His cousin, music composer Suraj Sarja is also numb with shock. Suraj, in an Instagram post, shared that he has no words to explain.

Chiranjeevi’s last Instagram post before his death featured his brother, actor Dhruva Sarja, and cousin Suraj. It was a collage of their childhood pictures and recent photos, with the caption, “Then and now.. we r still the same… what say guys..?? (sic).”

Suraj reshared the post on his own Instagram account and wrote, “Still can’t digest the fact that he is left us and this being last post. Will miss you a lot brother. Just no words to explain (sic).”

Chiranjeevi, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39. According to reports, he complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain on Saturday and consulted a doctor. On Sunday afternoon, he was rushed to a hospital in an unresponsive state. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived by doctors.

His last rites were performed on Monday afternoon at his family’s farmhouse in Kanakapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Kannada stars Yash, Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep were seen paying their last respects. Pictures doing the rounds online showed the late actor’s wife, actor Meghana Raj, breaking down at the funeral.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with Vayuputra in 2009. He has starred in films such as Varadhanayaka, Whistle, among others and was last seen in Shivarjuna, which hit the theatres in March this year.

Chiranjeevi also had films such as Rajamarthanda, April, Kshatriya and Ranam in various stages of production.