The untimely demise of popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has left everyone in shock. His last rites were performed on Monday afternoon at his family’s farmhouse in Kanakapura, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Fans came out on the streets in large numbers to bid adieu to the actor. Several celebrities from the South took to their social media handles to offer condolences to his family and to pay their last respects. Among all, Kannada celebs including Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar were seen paying their last respects to the late actor. His wife Meghana Raj, also an actor, was inconsolable.

Chiranjeevi, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 39. According to reports, he complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain on Saturday and consulted a doctor. On Sunday afternoon, he was rushed to a hospital in an unresponsive state. Reportedly, he suffered a heart attack and could not be revived by doctors.

Chiranjeevi’s untimely demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Several south stars mourned the loss. Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds the strength to tide through this shock and sorrow.”

Many popular personalities including Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rashmika Mandanna paid their tributes on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with Vayuputra in 2009. He has starred in films such as Varadhanayaka, Whistle, among others and was last seen in Shivarjuna, which hit the theatres in March this year.

Chiranjeevi is survived by his wife Meghana Raj. The couple tied the knot in the year 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.