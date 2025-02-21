‘Bharat’ song from ‘The Diplomat’ out now; John Abraham gears up for intense thriller

John Abraham is all ready to take audiences on a gripping political journey with his upcoming film ‘The Diplomat’. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the film’s first song, ‘Bharat’, a soul-stirring tribute to the nation.

Inspired by the original composition of A. R. Rahman, this new rendition is composed by Manan Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir and vocals by the legendary Hariharan. The ‘Bharat’ song captures the essence of patriotism.

Directed by ‘Shivam Nair’, ‘The Diplomat’ is not your typical action-packed thriller. Instead, it delves into the power of diplomacy, where strategy and negotiation take center stage over brute force.

The trailer, recently launched, hints at a high-stakes mission where John Abraham plays J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat navigating a life-or-death rescue mission.

Joining John in this mission-driven film are actors ‘Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra’.

Reflecting on his character, John Abraham shared, “Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing J.P. Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma’s story is a testament to India’s strength and courage, and I’m proud to bring this inspiring journey to life.”

Director Shivam Nair echoed similar sentiments, calling the film ‘a tribute to the unsung heroes who protect their nation with patience and strategy rather than aggression.’

Backed by some of the biggest names in the industry, ‘The Diplomat’ is production of ‘Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).’

The film is ready for release on March 7, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!