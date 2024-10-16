Srimathi Garu: Dulquer and Meenakshi reveal ‘Lucky Baskhar’ track

The excitement is building for the upcoming Telugu film ‘Lucky Baskhar’, especially with the release of the romantic song “Mindathe,” (Srimathi Garu) which dropped on Tuesday. Featuring the charismatic duo of Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, this track promises to encapsulate the enchanting chemistry between the film’s lead characters.

Composed by the talented GV Prakash Kumar, “Mindathe” (Srimathi Garu) is performed by popular playback singers Shweta Mohan and Yazin Niza. Their melodious voices bring the song to life, perfectly illustrating the romantic journey of Dulquer’s character, a humble bank cashier, and Meenakshi’s character, who plays his love interest.

Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ charts the remarkable life of its titular character, played by Dulquer. The film will showcase his journey from an ordinary bank employee to someone who encounters extraordinary circumstances, delving into themes of aspiration and ambition.

The teaser released during Eid hinted at the protagonist’s unexpected path to acquiring wealth, featuring a memorable line from Dulquer: “A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged.” This statement resonates with many, highlighting the film’s exploration of the struggles and aspirations of the middle class.

Directed by Venky Atluri, who gained acclaim for his previous film ‘Sir/Vaathi’, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ aims to combine heartfelt storytelling with engaging drama. The director has a knack for crafting narratives that resonate with audiences, and expectations are high for this project. Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema, and Srikara Studios, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Ayesha Khan, Hyper Aadi, and P. Sai Kumar.

Originally announced in May 2023 under the working title ‘Dulquer Salmaan 32’—a nod to it being Dulquer’s 32nd film as a lead actor—the film’s official title was revealed in July. Principal photography commenced in October 2023, primarily shot in Hyderabad, showcasing the charm of the era it represents. The visual storytelling is backed by the expert cinematography of Nimish Ravi and editing by Naveen Nooli, promising a polished final product.

Initially set for release on September 27, 2024, the film’s launch was strategically moved to avoid box-office competition, with its new premiere date slated for October 31, 2024, coinciding with the Diwali festivities.