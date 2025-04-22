Shruti Haasan’s sweet tribute to Kamal Haasan: “Love you the most appa”

Shruti Haasan is feeling all the feels — and this time, it’s all about her “appa,” the legendary Kamal Haasan. The actor-singer recently dropped a warm tribute to her father on Instagram, and it’s melting hearts across the internet.

In a post that’s equal parts love letter and shout-out, Shruti called Kamal Haasan her “source of light and strength and constant source of laughter.”

With a radiant photo carousel of the father-daughter duo sharing smiles and candid moments, it’s the kind of wholesome content fans absolutely live for.

Captioned simply but sweetly — “Always my source of light… love you the most appa @ikamalhaasan” — it’s safe to say Shruti gave us all the emotional boost we didn’t know we needed.

Kamal and Sarika, Shruti’s mother, were married in 1988 and parted ways in 2002, finalizing their divorce in 2004. They share two daughters, Shruti and Akshara, both of whom have followed their parents into the world of cinema.

But Kamal Haasan isn’t just making headlines for being a doting dad. Professionally, he’s back in the spotlight for something fans have been waiting on for decades: a reunion with director Mani Ratnam.

Kamal and Mani are teaming up again after nearly 40 years since their iconic 1987 film ‘Nayakan’ with a brand-new project titled ‘Thug Life’.

At a recent press meet, Kamal didn’t hold back while talking about the long-awaited collaboration. He got candid, even apologetic, as he shared why the duo hadn’t worked together all these years.

“Nothing has changed between Mani sir and me,” Kamal said, reminiscing about their younger days discussing scripts while sitting on parked bikes on Eldams Road. “We were in search of better scripts, and it took this long to come back together. The truth is, we should have done this earlier. I’m sorry.”

And in classic Kamal fashion, he gave credit where it’s due — the audience. “The reason we are together now is because of you,” he told fans, adding that despite all the industry math and money talk, “the final judgement always lies with the audience.”

‘Thug Life’, co-written by Kamal and Mani, boasts a power-packed cast including Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Sanya Malhotra. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, expectations are sky-high.