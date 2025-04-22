Saif Ali Khan gets a ‘safe’ house in Qatar months after stabbing incident

Saif Ali Khan gets a house in Doha, Qatar three months after a terrifying knife attack inside his own Mumbai apartment.

The actor, who sustained injuries after the attack by an intruder in January at his Bandra residence, is now gearing up for his next big-screen release, ‘The Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’ , an action-packed thriller helmed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

But he isn’t just diving into movie promotions. At a recent press event hosted by the Alfardan Group, the actor casually dropped some exciting news: Saif Ali Khan now the proud owner of a plush property at The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island at The Pearl in Doha, Qatar.

Talking about what drew him to the luxury island property, Saif said, “When I think of a second home, I think about convenience and comfort. Doha’s close enough, easy to get to, and above all, it’s safe—which really matters to me right now.”

And you can understand why safety’s on his mind. The January 16 attack left fans and the film industry shaken. Saif was stabbed by an intruder who somehow made it into his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra—one of Mumbai’s poshest localities. He recovered, but it was a traumatic experience by any measure.

Now, with the worst behind him, Saif’s finding peace in new places. “I was working on a shoot and stayed at the property in Doha. There was just something about the combination of privacy and luxury that really clicked with me,” he shared.

But this isn’t just a bachelor-style hideout. Saif made it clear that the idea is to turn this into a space for family getaways—especially with sons Taimur and Jehangir, and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. “It’s the kind of place you can imagine your kids running around, feeling safe, and enjoying some quiet time away from the noise,” he said.