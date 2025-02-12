Anthony Mackie wants Shah Rukh Khan to join the Avengers: “He is damn best”

Anthony Mackie is soon going to play Captain America in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’ In a recent interview, the MCU actor expressed his desire to see Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan join the Avengers. His comment has struck a chord with fans who are in a frenzy rooting for the prospects to materialize.

During a recent interview, Kevin Zingkhai probed Anthony Mackie about the Bollywood star he would want to join the MCU as an avenger. Without second thoughts, Mackie mentioned Shah Rukh Khan as a reflex reaction. He also praised the ‘Jawan’ star and noted that SRK is “damn best.” Following the interaction, several social media users seconded Mackie’s response, manifesting SRK as an Avenger.

Meanwhile, the ‘Captain America’ actor is not the only one who wants SRK as part of the team. King Khan has long been a favourite of Marvel and it is evident. In ‘Deadpool 2’ a song from SRK’s ‘Swades’ played in a scene featuring Deadpool and Dopinder. In 2018, Stephen Wacker, Marvel’s former Vice President of Creative Development, also shared his enthusiasm over casting SRK in an Indian Marvel project.

‘Doctor Strange’ star Benedict Cumberbatch also previously supported the idea of Shah Rukh Khan joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with PTI, the interviewer asked him to suggest an actor who could be a part of the franchise. When given options, including SRK and Hrithik Roshan, he appreciated Shah Rukh’s talent and praised his skill for the craft.

Coming back to the upcoming movie, Anthony Mackie is ready to step into Chris Evans’ shoes as the succeeding Captain America. In the film, the actor will face the Red Hulk, bearing Steve Roger’s shield. ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ will hit theatres on February 14.

Talking about the film, Mackie said that he and Harrison Ford could pose a challenge to characters like Deadpool and Wolverine. “I believe I could definitely give Deadpool some serious competition. It would likely be a close match. My wings would be quite effective against his swords! The red rim would slice right through him, making things interesting. And as for the Hulk, you can’t truly defeat him—you can only attempt to control him. So when it comes to Wolverine facing the Red Hulk, I don’t think that battle would end well for him.”

