Runner: Balaji Murugadoss gears up for an inspiring sports drama

In a special Maha Shivaratri announcement, actor Silambarasan TR revealed the first look and title of upcoming sports drama, ‘Runner’, featuring Balaji Murugadoss. Directed by Chidambaram A Anbazhagan, the film is produced by Caleb and Galvin under the banner of Rhinos Rampage Films.

‘Runner’ promises to be an inspiring sports film, drawing from real-life stories of sprinters worldwide. The film is being crafted on a grand scale to bring the intensity and spirit of athletics to the big screen.

Expressing their gratitude, producers Caleb and Galvin shared, “Having Silambarasan TR launch our film’s first look and title is a huge honor. His support adds value to our vision, and we believe ‘Runner’ will connect with young audiences globally. This is a story of determination and perseverance, and we can’t wait to share more details soon.”

Director Chidambaram A Anbazhagan explained why Balaji Murugadoss was the perfect choice for the lead role in ‘Runner’. “Balaji’s discipline and commitment to fitness made him an ideal fit for this character. I have known him for years and his dedication has always inspired me. Since coming on board, he has pushed himself to extreme limits to bring authenticity to the role.”

According to the director, Balaji has undergone six months of rigorous training under national and international coaches. “His commitment is unbelievable. He works out even at midnight, and by 5:30 a.m., he’s already on the track. His hard work will definitely reflect on screen,” he added.