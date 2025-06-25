Prabhas delivers scares and surprises in horror-romance ‘Raja Saab’

After playing a time-traveling rebel, a mythic warrior king, and a futuristic hero, Prabhas is now heading somewhere completely unexpected, straight into the world of horror. But in classic Prabhas fashion, ‘Raja Saab’ isn’t just another genre detour.

For the first time in his career, the pan-India superstar is stepping into the supernatural. Directed by Maruthi, ‘Raja Saab’ promises to be a blend of ghostly chills and feel-good romance, with just enough humor to keep things breezy.

And fans are already buzzing about this unexpected pivot.

Best known for larger-than-life spectacles like ‘Baahubali’ and the recently released ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Prabhas has long ruled the box office with high-octane, genre-defying films. His presence alone is often enough to fill seats.

But with ‘Raja Saab’, Prabhas is tapping into something entirely new, a role that lets him play with lighter shades, all while navigating a world of spirits and surprises.

Director Maruthi, known for his knack for comedy and mass appeal, admitted to being slightly nervous ahead of the teaser launch.

“I was a bit scared as to how fans would receive the teaser, as Prabhas is playing a fun role,” he said. “But ever since the teaser came out, everyone is loving the star’s fun avatar, which was missing in his last few films.”

Indeed, fans were quick to note the refreshing tone of the teaser. It gives Prabhas room to explore his more playful side, a contrast to the intense, brooding roles he has taken on recently.

The teaser also hints at some solid horror elements, complete with eerie visuals and suspenseful moments, but all of it grounded in a love story that’s likely to tug at heartstrings.

Over the years, Prabhas has seamlessly transformed himself. From the charismatic rebel in ‘Mirchi’, to the mighty Baahubali, to the enigmatic Bhairava of ‘Kalki’. Now, with ‘Raja Saab’, he’s taking yet another leap, this time into the unknown, quite literally.