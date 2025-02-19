Rishab Shetty’s ‘The Pride of Bharat’ unveils majestic tribute to Shivaji Maharaj

As India marks the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the makers of ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ have unveiled a striking new poster that captures the essence of the legendary warrior king.

The powerful visual, infused with history and devotion, reflects Shivaji Maharaj’s enduring spirit of courage, leadership, and his unwavering commitment to Swarajya.

Shivaji Maharaj was not just a fearless warrior; he was a visionary who changed the course of history. His strategies, governance, and deep-rooted belief in self-rule continue to inspire millions.

Rishab Shetty, who steps into the role of the Maratha icon, shared his emotions on this significant occasion, calling it an honor beyond words. “Portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a role; it’s a responsibility. He was the soul of Swarajya, a beacon of courage and wisdom. I hope to do justice to his legacy and make every Indian feel the fire of his undying valor.”

Director Sandeep Singh, reflecting on unveiling the film’s second look on this special day, expressed his deep sense of pride. “This film is our tribute to one of history’s greatest leaders. His journey deserves to be told in the grandest way possible, ensuring that his story continues to inspire generations.”

With an extraordinary team of National and Academy Award-winning technicians, ‘The Pride of Bharat’ promises to set new standards in historical storytelling.

The screenplay credit goes to Siddharth-Garima, with music composition of Pritam and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. The film’s visuals will come to life from cinematographer Ravi Varman, while Resul Pookutty oversees sound design. Stunt choreography is led by Craig Macrae, with Nitin Zihani Chaudhary designing the sets.

Editing is handled by Philomin Raj, and costume aesthetics are curated by Ashley Rebello and Ajay Kumar. Ronex Xavier takes charge of makeup and prosthetics, while choreography is helmed by Ganesh Hegde. Mukesh Chhabra leads casting, with research and the original story by Abhijeet Bhalerao. The film has backing of executive producers Juhi Parekh Mehta and Vishal Gurnani.

Audiences can expect a powerful narrative that brings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s journey to life with authenticity and grandeur. Scheduled for release on January 21, 2027, ‘The Pride of Bharat’ aims to take his story to every corner of the country and beyond.