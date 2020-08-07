Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on Saturday at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. While everyone is excited about their wedding, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

The pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony have already gone viral taking the internet by storm.

“It was a small, intimate and beautiful ceremony and we’re all very excited. The Shaadi ka mahaul is here and the celebrations have begun at our house. Our immediate family attended the ceremony and a couple of family members from Rana’s side too had come over to be with Miheeka for her haldi,” Miheeka’s brother Bunty Bajaj was quoted in the report.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Rana shared an adorable picture of him along with Miheeka. The duo can be seen laughing their heart out.

In the picture, Miheeka can be seen clad in a yellow and gold lehenga-choli paired with a zari bordered dupatta for the ceremony. She wore cowrie shell jewellery which filled her maang and also as earrings and bangles. Meanwhile, Rana can be seen in white shirt and dhoti.

Amidst all this, Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj ‘could not stop crying’ at one of their pre-wedding functions. It was an emotional moment for Bunty as her daughter wore her wedding lehenga for the ‘bhaat ceremony’.

Sharing a picture of Miheeka in the said lehenga on her Instagram handle, Bunty wrote, “Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD (sic).” She has also posted a couple of photos from the function.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Rana’s father and producer, Daggubati Suresh Babu revealed the inside details of the wedding ceremony. He said, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry. The reality is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise and we don’t want our celebrations to risk anybody’s health, so I want to set the right example. The ceremony will be small but beautiful. Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for Covid-19. We will also keep sanitisers across the venue and maintain social distancing. It’s a happy occasion and we want to make it a safe one too.”