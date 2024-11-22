Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor start filming ‘RC 16’ in Mysore

After the success of ‘Uppena’, director Buchi Babu Sana is back with his much-anticipated sophomore film, ‘RC 16’. The movie, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, officially began its production in Mysore on Friday.

In a heartfelt moment, Buchi shared a glimpse of his excitement by posting a picture from the Chamundeshwari Matha temple. Standing with the script of ‘RC 16’ in hand, he sought blessings, writing, “It’s a BIG DAY… The most awaited moment. Started with the blessings of Chamundeshwari Matha, Mysore. Blessings needed. #RC16.”

Janhvi Kapoor, who is equally happy about the film, shared her excitement in the comments, writing “Sir” along with fire, heart, claps, and prayer emojis. The cast and crew also took to social media to express their enthusiasm.

Ram Charan’s ‘Magadheera’ co-star, Dev Gill, congratulated Buchi with flag and heart emojis, while Charan’s cousin, Pawan Tej Konidela, expressed his support with a playful comment: “We all are waiting too. All the best Buchimayya eragathisey (kill it, my friend Buchi).”

Adding to the excitement, the producers of ‘RC 16’, Mythri Movie Makers, announced that veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has joined in a “commanding character” for the film.

They tweeted, “Team #RC16 welcomes the incredibly talented @IamJagguBhai on board for a commanding character that will impress one and all.” This marks Jagapathi Babu’s second collaboration with Ram Charan, having previously worked together in the blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’ directed by Sukumar.

Filming for ‘RC 16’ will continue through the weekend, with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor set to join the shoot on Monday for some crucial scenes. The film is likely to be a sports drama in the Uttarandhra region, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

Vijay Sethupathi, who collaborated with Buchi on ‘Uppena’, recently praised the film while promoting his own project, ‘Maharaja’, calling ‘RC 16’ a “sure shot blockbuster.”