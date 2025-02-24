Rajinikanth pays tribute to Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary

Veteran actor Rajinikanth honored the legacy of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary by paying floral tributes at her residence in Chennai’s Poes Garden.

At the intimate ceremony, Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Madhavan, and former AIADMK leader Phugalendhi joined Rajinikanth in remembering the late leader, who was affectionately called “Amma” by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Before she became one of Tamil Nadu’s most influential political figures, Jayalalithaa was a celebrated actress with over 130 films to her credit. She entered politics in 1982 by joining the AIADMK, quickly rising through the ranks. By 1983, she was already the party’s propaganda secretary, showcasing her leadership abilities.

Advertisement

Her political journey was marked by three terms as Chief Minister, serving from 1991-96, 2002-06, and 2011-14. Jayalalithaa was known for welfare-driven policies that significantly impacted the underprivileged, earning her a loyal following.

However, her career was not without challenges. In 1996, authorities seized valuable assets from her residence, leading to a month-long imprisonment. Her tenure also included alliances with national parties, including the BJP-led NDA in 1998, though that political relationship later ended.

In 2014, a corruption conviction forced Jayalalithaa to step down as Chief Minister, with O Panneerselvam temporarily taking over in her absence.

Despite the controversies, Jayalalithaa’s influence in Tamil Nadu politics remains undeniable.