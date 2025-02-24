Mohanlal, Shreya Ghoshal, and others join PM Modi’s call to tackle obesity

In an effort to tackle the rising obesity crisis in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a nationwide movement promoting healthier eating habits, urging citizens to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10%.

During the 119th episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program on February 23, PM Modi highlighted the alarming increase in obesity, particularly among children. He revealed that obesity cases have doubled in recent years, affecting one in every eight Indians. Concerned about the health implications, he called on people to make simple yet impactful changes in their diets.

“In order to build a fit and healthy nation, we must address obesity. If every household reduces oil consumption by just 10% each month, it can lead to significant health benefits,” PM Modi stated, emphasizing that small lifestyle changes can contribute to a fitter and disease-free future.

As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!… pic.twitter.com/bpzmgnXsp4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2025

To amplify the campaign’s reach, PM Modi took to social media, nominating well-known personalities to spread awareness about obesity and the importance of mindful eating. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shooter Manu Bhaker, actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), and author-politician Sudha Murty were among those tagged in his post. Each of them was encouraged to further nominate ten more people, creating a chain reaction of awareness.

India’s sports stars have also thrown their support behind the initiative, sharing their personal experiences with fitness and healthy eating. Olympic gold medalist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recounted his own struggles with weight before embracing a disciplined diet and exercise routine.

“When I started training, I was overweight. Switching to healthier food improved my health significantly, helping me reach where I am today. I urge parents to encourage their children to engage in outdoor sports. Everyone should give some time to their body to stay fit. As PM Modi said, reducing oil intake is a great way to maintain good health,” Chopra stated.

Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen echoed similar sentiments, calling obesity a national issue that needs urgent attention. “Obesity is spreading rapidly in our country, and we must take it seriously. I follow a strict diet because any deviation affects my performance and stamina. Everyone should be mindful of their eating habits and make healthier choices,” she said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded PM Modi’s initiative, recognizing it as part of a broader campaign to improve public health. He acknowledged the Prime Minister’s emphasis on obesity awareness alongside other crucial topics, such as advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and India’s contributions to emerging technologies.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising four key issues—India’s role in cutting-edge technologies like AI, the fight against obesity, the importance of reducing oil consumption by 10%, and spreading awareness among more people. I am committed to making healthier choices and supporting this movement,” Pradhan said.

PM Modi’s address also touched upon other significant health concerns, including India’s mission to become tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2025. He urged citizens to participate in local initiatives like the ‘Nikshay Mitra’ program, which supports TB patients through community engagement and resources.