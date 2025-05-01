Rajinikanth lauds PM Modi’s leadership amid Pahalgam attack at WAVES 2025

At the grand stage of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, cinema icon Rajinikanth took a moment to reflect not just on entertainment but on leadership in the face of adversity.

Just days after a horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 civilians—including a Nepali national—the superstar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve in steering Jammu and Kashmir towards peace.

Addressing the audience at the inaugural session, Rajinikanth didn’t shy away from the weight of the moment.

“After the brutal and heartless attack in Pahalgam,” he said, “many assumed that an event like this—focused on entertainment—might get cancelled due to criticism. But I was sure it would go on. Because I trust our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji.”

With conviction in his voice, the veteran actor described Modi as a “fighter”—someone who confronts challenges head-on.

“For over a decade now, we’ve said it—he doesn’t back down. He takes situations like this and meets them with strength and grace,” Rajinikanth said. “I believe he will once again restore peace in Kashmir and uphold India’s dignity.”

Rajinikanth also expressed deep gratitude for being invited to the WAVES Summit, calling it a privilege. “It’s a proud moment to be part of something so forward-looking,” he said. “Congratulations to the central government for this vision.”

The WAVES 2025 Summit itself marks a major milestone for India’s creative industry. Inaugurated by PM Modi on May 1, the four-day event is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind global platform for the country’s media and entertainment sectors.

With the theme “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” the summit is designed to establish India as a leading hub for storytelling, digital innovation, and audio-visual production.

PM Modi, addressing a vibrant crowd of over 10,000 participants from more than 90 countries, emphasized India’s richness in narratives. “India is a nation of over a billion people—and that means over a billion stories,” he said. “Every corner of this land, every village, every river holds a unique tale waiting to be shared with the world.”