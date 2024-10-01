Rajinikanth hospitalized for severe stomach pain; Now stable

Legendary actor Rajinikanth, 73, was hospitalized late Monday night at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after suffering from severe stomach pain.

The Chennai Police confirmed the actor’s medical emergency, which raised immediate concern among his countless fans. However, hospital sources have since reassured the public, confirming that the superstar’s condition is stable.

Rajinikanth’s hospitalization has sparked an outpouring of support from his fans and well-wishers across the world. Among those sending their best wishes is Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who took to his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to express his hope for the actor’s recovery.

In his heartfelt message, the governor said, “I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.”

The superstar’s sudden illness comes at a time when he is actively involved in multiple film projects. Rajinikanth is set to star in the much-anticipated film ‘Coolie’, which has already generated significant buzz following the release of a captivating teaser.

In the teaser, Rajinikanth is seen taking on adversaries with a belt adorned with gold watches, a signature action-packed sequence that has left fans eager for more.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, ‘Coolie’ will be Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with the talented filmmaker. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is rumored to also feature actor Sivakarthikeyan in a pivotal role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In addition to ‘Coolie’, Rajinikanth will soon be seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, alongside another Indian cinema icon, Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film has already completed shooting and is slated for a global release in October.