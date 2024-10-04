Rajinikanth discharged after aortic treatment

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Thursday, October 3, after receiving treatment for a medical condition. The 72-year-old actor had been admitted due to concerns about swelling in the aorta, the major blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

Doctors treated the swelling using a transcatheter procedure, a non-surgical technique. The hospital’s senior interventional cardiologist, Dr. Sai Satish, successfully placed a stent to seal off the affected area of the aorta. According to a statement from the hospital, the procedure went as planned, and Rajinikanth’s condition is now stable. We would like to reassure his well-wishers and fans that he is doing well and expected to be home in two days, the bulletin read.

Rajinikanth’s health news sparked concern among fans across the country, but many found solace in the updates. His daughter, Soundarya, visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai on Thursday night to offer prayers for his speedy recovery. The actor’s immense fanbase has been sending well-wishes and eagerly awaiting his return home.

While Rajinikanth recuperates, anticipation continues to build for his upcoming projects. His next major release, Coolie, has already garnered attention following the release of a teaser that features him in a dynamic, action-packed role. The teaser, shot in black-and-white, showcases the superstar confronting adversaries with a gold watch-studded belt, sparking excitement among fans.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is being produced by Sun Pictures. While the storyline remains under wraps, there are rumors of Sivakarthikeyan joining the cast, and music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details, though the release date has yet to be announced.

In addition to Coolie, Rajinikanth is set to appear in another major film, Vettaiyan, alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.