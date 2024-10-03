Vettaiyan trailer: Face-off with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film ‘Vettaiyan’ has reached a new high with the release of its official trailer.

Unveiled on Wednesday by the production company Lyca Productions, the trailer showcases an impressive ensemble cast featuring legendary actors Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, along with Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, ‘Vettaiyan’ delves into the complex issues surrounding encounter killings, a controversial topic in law enforcement.

‘Vettaiyan’ trailer opens dramatically with a large crowd gathered in protest over the arrest of a suspect implicated in the brutal rape and murder of a woman. This sets the stage for Rajinikanth’s character, a dedicated cop who advocates for taking the law into one’s own hands when faced with injustice.

His resolute statement, “It’s not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent,” establishes him as a pivotal figure in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan steps into the role of Sathyadev, a character who stands in stark contrast to Rajinikanth’s perspective. He delivers a powerful line that resonates with the themes of justice and morality: “Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried.” This tension between the two legendary actors sets the stage for a compelling face-off, reflecting broader societal debates about justice and legality.

The trailer also provides glimpses of Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, whose characters add depth to the narrative, promising a gripping storyline that intertwines personal and societal conflicts.

Lyca Productions has generated significant buzz, stating, “VETTAIYAN Trailer is OUT NOW. The hunt begins! Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!”

Notably, ‘Vettaiyan’ marks a significant milestone for Lyca Productions as it celebrates its 30th project, while also being Amitabh Bachchan’s inaugural venture into Tamil cinema.

The film features a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, a celebrated composer who has previously collaborated with Rajinikanth on multiple occasions, including ‘Petta’ (2019), ‘Darbar’ (2020), and ‘Jailer’ (2023). This project marks their first collaboration with Gnanavel.

‘Vettaiyan’ is particularly special for Rajinikanth as it represents his 170th film as a leading actor. The film was first announced in March 2023 under the tentative title ‘Thalaivar 170’ and later received its official title in December 2023.

Filming took place across various locations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, starting in October 2023 and concluding in August 2024. The cinematography is managed by S. R. Kathir, with editing by Philomin Raj.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 10, 2024, ‘Vettaiyan’ will debut in theaters, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Vijayadashami.