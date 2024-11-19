‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ smashes records with $1m pre-sales in USA

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, has set the stage for an epic release, breaking records even before hitting the screens.

The sequel to the blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing $1 million in pre-sales for its USA premiere.

The excitement around the film reached new heights when its trailer came out at a historic event at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. Witnessed by over 200,000 fans, this grand launch has been hailed as the largest of its kind in Indian cinema history.

Combined with its record-breaking pre-sales, it is clear that ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is likely to dominate the box office.

The official Instagram handle of the movie celebrated the achievement with a post that read:

“Pushpa Raj’s dominance is redefining the BOX OFFICE with a NEW DIMENSION. Another Day, Another Record, Another Feat etched in the history book. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2USA”

This sequel continues the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and Srivalli, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The plot dives deeper into Pushpa’s intense battle against oppressive forces while exploring his intricate relationships. Adding to the drama is Fahadh Faasil, returning as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Pushpa’s menacing nemesis.

Directed by Sukumar and backed by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ features music under T-Series. Fans can mark their calendars for December 5, 2024, when this much-awaited film finally hits theaters.