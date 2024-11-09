‘Pushpa 2’ LEAKED pics: Allu Arjun and Sreeleela star in the sizzling special song; fans react

As the release of the highly-anticipated film of the year, ‘Pushpa 2’ inches closer, the anticipation rises. The awaited release features a star-studded cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna, reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively. It is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which garnered immense global success. Recent reports suggested that ‘Guntur Kaaram’ fame Sreeleea starring in the heated special song with Allu. Now, the leaked snippets from the sizzling number confirm her casting. Fans are in a frenzy and are comparing her to Shraddha Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Previously, it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to star in the special song. Moreover, reports suggested that several actresses including Triptii Dimri were considered for the special number. In the prequel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captured the viewers with her fiery performance in ‘Oo Antava’ which emerged as a chartbuster.

As per reports, the ‘Stree 2’ star was denied the fees she requested, thereby cancelling her appearance in the song. The amount was reportedly the same as Samantha’s fee for ‘Oo Antava.’ Additionally, there were rumours about Samantha joining Sreeleela and Allu Arjun for the track, however, there was no confirmation.

In the leaked snaps from the sets of ‘Pushpa 2,’ Allu Arjun is sporting a bright orange ensemble. On the other hand, Sreeleela looks stunning in an embellished black blouse paired with a draped black long skirt. Ahead of the track’s release, the pictures have already set social media ablaze. While several fans are rooting for the pairing, several netizens are drawing comparisons with Samantha and Shraddha. Given that the track in the prequel film emerged as a chartbuster, fans have high expectations from this one.

The image shared on Reddit has drawn in a pool of comments from fans sharing their opinions. One user wrote, “doesn’t look like Oo Antavamava at all.” Another penned, “In sensuality Yeah. In dancing capability Nah. Sreeleela is far better dancer, but she isn’t bold.” Meanwhile, one fan wrote, “Aise looks mein Shraddha kill kar deti.” Echoing similar sentiments, another commented, “Ikr shraddha would have been amazing.”

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ featured the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie. He climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel will explore the protagonist’s reign, continuing the narrative. Mythri Movie Makers has produced ‘Pushpa 2’ with Sukumar as the creator. Given the success of the prequel and the ace team behind ‘Pushpa: The Rule,’ fans have high expectations from the film. Additionally, fans anticipate the title to break records and set new standards of action. The awaited film will hit theatres on December 6.