Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner to Himanshi-Asim: Celebrities who ended relationships in 2023

While 2023 brought joy to celebrities with hit films and weddings, it also saw the end of several high-profile relationships. Stars announcing their breakups or divorces left fans speculating about the reasons behind the splits. As the year concludes, let’s reflect on some notable couples who decided to part ways.

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner

The widely recognized celebrity pair, American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner, shared news of their divorce in September 2023 through an Instagram post.

Sophie, posting on Instagram, expressed, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives, but truly, this is a united decision. We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Advertisement

Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Chiranjeevi’s niece and actor, Niharika Konidela, revealed her separation from husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in July 2023.

Niharika shared on Instagram, “Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends, who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding.”

Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz

From the beloved couple of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who were in a relationship, announced their breakup. Himanshi conveyed on Instagram that the decision was due to different religious beliefs.

Her post read, “Yes, me and Asim are not together anymore. The time we spent together was great, but our togetherness has come to an end. The journey of our relationship was great, and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request that you respect our privacy.”

Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa

Rajeev and Charu are another couple that ended their marriage this year. He shared a picture with Charu on his Instagram story, writing, “There are no goodbyes. Just two people who couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom and dad to our daughter.”

Kusha Kapila-Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia announced their divorce through an Instagram post, stating that it was a mutual choice. The actress shared a post on Instagram that read, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure, but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we currently seek for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all until we couldn’t anymore.”

Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, secretly split in January and were planning to divorce after two years of marriage, as revealed by Page Six in July 2023.

“They came to the decision together,” a source told Page Six. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

The couple started dating in early 2020 and married less than a year later in a modest, at-home wedding ceremony at her Montecito, California, property in May 2021. (ANI)

Also Read: Isha Koppikar has separated from husband Timmy Narang