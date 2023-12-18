Salman Khan to make cameo in Sunny Deol’s ‘Safar’

In a surprising twist for Bollywood enthusiasts, it has been confirmed that Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance in Sunny Deol’s upcoming film, “Safar.” The news comes as a delightful treat for fans of the two iconic actors, known for their powerful performances and charismatic screen presence.

“Safar,” described as a heartwarming tale celebrating the indomitable human spirit, follows the journey of Sunny Deol and a young child artist navigating challenges in their respective lives. Sources reveal that when Sunny Deol reached out to Salman Khan with the request for a cameo, the response from the megastar was an instantaneous and affirmative “yes.”

Scheduled for a one-day shoot in January, Salman Khan will portray himself, the Superstar Salman Khan, in a pivotal role that intersects with the emotional core of the film. His character is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of the key protagonists, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Salman Khan is reportedly excited to work alongside Sunny Deol and contribute to the unique storyline of “Safar.” The film is being produced by Vishal Rana under the Enchelon Productions banner and is poised to hit the silver screen in 2024, promising audiences a cinematic experience that transcends conventional storytelling.

Upon wrapping up “Safar,” Sunny Deol is set to embark on his next cinematic ventures. The actor is slated to shoot for “Lahore: 1947” and an untitled film with Mythri. Additionally, Deol is gearing up to commence filming for the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic war drama “Border” by the end of 2024, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

As the industry eagerly anticipates the on-screen chemistry between Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, “Safar” is poised to become a cinematic gem that blends stellar performances with a compelling narrative. With the film’s release scheduled for 2024, fans can look forward to witnessing this dynamic duo weave their magic on the big screen once again.