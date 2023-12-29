Nayanthara thanks her fans as she hits 20-year mark in films

In a heartwarming expression of gratitude, renowned Indian actress Nayanthara penned a special note to commemorate her remarkable journey in the film industry, marking two decades of cinematic excellence. Acknowledging the pivotal role played by her ardent fans in shaping her illustrious career, Nayanthara’s message resonated with sincerity and appreciation.

Addressing her dedicated fan base, Nayanthara conveyed, “This one goes out to you, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force, and the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down.” Her words reflected not only a deep connection with her admirers but also a profound recognition of the unwavering support that has propelled her through the highs and lows of her cinematic journey.

The actress, known for her stellar performances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, went on to emphasize the indispensability of her fans in the narrative of her success. “Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far – you are special.” Nayanthara acknowledged the unique role her fans play in the alchemy of filmmaking, describing them as the enchanting force that elevates each project beyond the realm of a mere film.

“As I celebrate this milestone, it’s YOU I’m celebrating – the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades of cinema. Love, Always & Always, Yours Truly, Nayanthara,” she expressed, signing off with a heartfelt “sic.”

Adding another layer of celebration to the occasion, Nayanthara’s husband, director Vignesh Shivan, shared her poignant note on his Instagram stories, affirming that the accomplished actress is merely at the threshold of her cinematic journey.

Nayanthara’s stature as one of the highest-paid actresses in India notes her inclusion in the prestigious Forbes India “Celebrity 100” list of 2018. With a filmography boasting more than 80 films and a collection of five Filmfare Awards South, Nayanthara’s 20-year milestone stands as a testament to her enduring talent and the unwavering support of her devoted fan base.