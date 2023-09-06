Best films of ‘Jawan’ actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara, originally named Diana Mariam Kurian and born on 18th November 1984, is a prominent Indian actress and film producer renowned for her appearances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She holds the distinction of being one of the highest-earning actresses in India.

In 2018, she stood as the sole South Indian actress to feature in the prestigious Forbes India “Celebrity 100” list, where her annual income was an impressive ₹15.17 crore. With a career spanning over two decades and more than 80 films under her belt, Nayanthara has garnered a multitude of awards and accolades.

She is affectionately referred to as the “Lady Superstar of Indian Cinema.” Nayanthara’s journey began with her debut in the Malayalam film “Manassinakkare” (2003). She ventured into Tamil cinema with “Ayya” (2005) and made her mark in Telugu cinema with “Lakshmi” (2006). Her portrayal of Goddess Sita in the mythological epic “Sri Rama Rajyam” (2011) earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Actress.

Further accolades followed, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her captivating performances in the romantic comedy-drama “Raja Rani” (2013), the action-packed comedy “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan” (2015), and the thought-provoking political drama “Aramm” (2017). In the realm of Malayalam cinema, she clinched the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the crime drama “Puthiya Niyamam” (2016).

Nayanthara’s older sibling, Leno, currently resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Her father’s career as an official in the Indian Air Force led to Nayanthara’s education taking place in different regions across India.

Her educational journey commenced with schooling in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and continued in Delhi. Subsequently, in Thiruvalla, she pursued her studies at Balikamadom Girls Higher Secondary School, Thirumoolapuram. Later, she enrolled at Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, where she pursued a bachelor’s degree in English Literature.

Here the the best films of the upcoming Jawan Lead

Aramm (2017)

Raja Rani (2013)

Sri Rama Rajyam (2011)

Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015)

Billa (2007)

Super (II) (2010)

Maya (V) (2015)

Arrambam (2013)

Boss Engira Baskaran (2010)

Puthiya Niyamam (2016)

Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)

Thani Oruvan (2015)

Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum (2012)

Velaikkaran (2017)

Bodyguard (2010)