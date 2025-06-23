Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi call Rashmika their ‘crush’, and the age gap raises eyebrows

At the grand success bash of ‘Kuberaa’ in Hyderabad on Sunday, all eyes were on Rashmika Mandanna, not just for her stellar performance in the film, but also for the playful attention she received from veteran superstars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi.

Both actors openly confessed their admiration for the young actress, with a fun twist that had the audience smiling.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna, who has been a celebrated figure in the Telugu film industry for decades, couldn’t stop raving about Rashmika’s on-screen charm.

Advertisement

Comparing her to the legendary Sridevi from ‘Kshana Kshanam’, he said, “Watching Rashmika reminded me of Sridevi Garu. The way she lit up the frames was just brilliant.” He went on to say, “It’s no surprise that she’s the National Crush. After this movie, she’s officially my crush too. I loved your work, Rashmika. You looked incredible. We all love you.”

Adding to the moment, Chiranjeevi, who was present as a special guest, chimed in with a grin, “Nag, you’ve stolen my line. Rashmika isn’t just your crush, she’s mine too!”

It’s worth noting, though, that both Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi are seasoned actors who are significantly older than Rashmika.

Soon after the event, netizens took to social media to call out the remarks, pointing out the uncomfortable age gap between Rashmika Mandanna and the veteran actors.

Many users expressed that while admiration for her talent is welcome, referring to her as a “crush” by co-stars who are significantly older felt inappropriate and outdated.

Earlier, during a promotional event for ‘Kuberaa’, Nagarjuna had spoken highly of Rashmika’s career growth.

He said, “This girl is a powerhouse of talent. Just look at her track record over the last three years—blockbusters one after the other. None of us here are actors pulling in ₹2000–3000 crore collections, but she’s the one who has beaten all of us at the box office!”

‘Kuberaa’, directed by Sekhar Kammula, features an impressive cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil. The crime drama follows the story of a beggar who unknowingly gets in a dangerous web involving a corrupt CEO and a former CBI officer.

The film struck a chord with audiences and crossed ₹50 crore within just two days of its release, with particular appreciation pouring in for Dhanush and Rashmika’s performances.