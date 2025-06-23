No Indian release for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ ft. Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Amir

Much-anticipated comedy-horror ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Amir has hit an unexpected roadblock.

The film, which was originally likely to charm fans in Indian cinemas, will now only see an overseas release. The decision comes in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which has reignited the ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian entertainment.

Advertisement

The film stars popular Pakistani actress Hania Amir in a key role, which has become a major sticking point for the film’s Indian release.

Advertisement

Industry pressure has been mounting against projects that feature Pakistani talent, and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ quickly found itself in the crossfire.

Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday to break the news, sharing the film’s trailer with his fans and confirming that ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ will release exclusively in international markets on June 27.

“’Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only. FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN,’” he wrote.

Interestingly, there is a geo-block for the trailer for ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ on YouTube for Indian viewers, meaning it simply won’t play in India. However, Indian audiences can still watch the film’s teaser and listen to its songs, which remain accessible online.

Hania Amir, who doesn’t appear in the teaser, features prominently in the full trailer as a ghost hunter working alongside Diljit Dosanjh to rid a haunted mansion in the UK of a troublesome spirit.

The storyline weaves in a comedic love triangle with both Hania Amir and Neeru Bajwa vying for Diljit’s attention.

The film’s trouble in India escalated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised formal objections, urging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop the film’s release due to the involvement of multiple Pakistani actors, including Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela. The organisation has been vocal in its stance against the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian cinema following the deteriorating diplomatic climate.

Further adding to the controversy, Hania Amir’s Instagram account reportedly became inaccessible in India after she allegedly made comments that were perceived as anti-India in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a recent military operation.

This incident fueled further backlash, making the film’s Indian release practically impossible.