“My father treated me unfairly”: Manchu Manoj slams Mohan Babu

Actor Manchu Manoj has termed as ‘false and baseless’ allegations made by his father and veteran actor Dr M. Mohan Babu in his complaint to the police and alleged that his father ‘treated him unfairly’ while consistently supporting his brother Manchu Vishnu in every venture.

Manoj issued a statement after Mohan Babu’s letter to Rachakonda Police Commissioner surfaced.

The veteran actor demanded legal action against his son Manoj and daughter-in-law and sought police protection for himself and his properties.

Manoj stated the allegations by his father are part of a deliberate effort to defame him, silence his voice and create unnecessary family strife.

Claiming that he and his wife were self-employed and independent, Manoj said he never relied on his family for financial support or sought any properties.

“I never asked for properties or inheritance. I challenge anyone to provide evidence to the contrary,” he said.

Manoj also alleged that his father consistently supported Vishnu in every venture while sidelining him.

“Despite my sacrifices, he has treated me unfairly and subjected me to defamation and harassment,” he said.

He also accused Vishnu of misusing family resources and relying on family name for personal gain.

“I have always stood for truth, justice and family unity. My father’s vision inspired me as a child, and it continues to guide me today. My focus is on protecting the family’s name, ensuring transparency in financial and institutional matters, and safeguarding the well-being of those who have placed their trust in us,” he added.

Disputing Mohan Babu’s claim that Manoj had abandoned his home and returned four months ago, Manoj claimed that he had been residing in the family house for over a year.

He stated that he moved in at the insistence of his father and close friends as his mother was alone after his brother moved to Dubai.

Manoj also took strong exception to dragging his seven-month-old daughter into the dispute and called it appalling and inhuman.

Mohan Babu had stated in his complaint that Manoj and his wife had left their daughter under the care of a housemaid and nanny.

His son alleged that nannies employed at his home are petrified due to the abusive language of his father.

“They live in constant fear because of the inappropriate behaviour within the household. With the consent of these women, I will provide all necessary evidence and witness statements to support these serious allegations,” he said.

Manchu Manoj also alleged that Vishnu’s associates Vijay Reddy and Kiran removed the CCTV drives from the house and demanded a thorough investigation into this.

The young actor claimed that he had always been independent, building his career through hard work, talent and blessings of his well-wishers while his brother Vishnu continued to benefit from unwavering family support.

Manoj said allegations were made against him after he publicly supported MBU students and local businesses who were being exploited by Vishnu and his associate Vinay Maheshwari.

Mohan Babu’s family runs a chain of educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh.