MT Vasudevan Nair cremated with state honours in Kerala

MT Vasudevan Nair, one of Malayalam literature’s most iconic figures, passed away on December 25, 2024, at the age of 91.

The celebrated author, screenplay writer, and film director was cremated with full state honours at the Smrithipatham Crematorium in Kerala on Thursday, where a large crowd gathered to bid him farewell.

Fans, admirers, and prominent figures from various fields, including politics, attended the emotional ceremony to pay their respects.

Among those who honoured MT Vasudevan Nair was Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the literary giant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences on social media, highlighting the profound impact Vasudevan Nair had on both Malayalam cinema and literature. In his tribute, Modi described him as “one of the most respected figures” whose works explored human emotions and gave a voice to the marginalized.

Vasudevan Nair, fondly known as M T, was a towering presence in Malayalam literature and cinema for over seven decades. He authored nine novels, 19 short story collections, and numerous essays and memoirs. His most renowned work, ‘Randamoozham’, a retelling of the Mahabharata from the perspective of Bhimasena, is considered a literary masterpiece.

In addition to his literary achievements, he directed seven films and wrote the screenplays for 54 others, winning the National Film Award for Best Screenplay four times, a record in the category.

Throughout his illustrious career, Vasudevan Nair received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Jnanpith Award in 1995, India’s highest literary honour, for his lifetime contribution to Malayalam literature.

In recognition of his immense influence, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in 2005.

Vasudevan Nair passed away at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, where he had been receiving treatment following a cardiac arrest.