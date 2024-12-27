Kapil Sharma honors Manmohan Singh with heartfelt tribute

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

Remembering the late leader, Kapil posted a throwback picture of their meeting and expressed his admiration for Singh’s contributions to the nation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kapil Sharma wrote, “India has lost one of its finest leaders today: Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned Singh’s demise, calling him one of India’s most distinguished leaders. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted Singh’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a respected economist and a transformative Prime Minister.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family, friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote.

Singh, who passed away due to age-related ailments, had retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after an illustrious 33-year tenure. Born in Punjab in 1932, he served as India’s Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014.

Known as the architect of India’s economic liberalization in the early 1990s, Singh held various key positions, including Finance Minister, before taking the country’s top political office. During his tenure as Prime Minister, he was lauded for his calm demeanor, economic vision, and dedication to public service.

Manmohan Singh first took the oath of office in 2004 after leading the Congress party to a victory against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. His second term, beginning in 2009, further cemented his legacy as a leader who prioritized economic growth and social welfare.