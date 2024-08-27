Minu Muneer accuses Malayalam co-stars of sexual harassment

Actress Minu Muneer has come forward with serious allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse against several prominent figures in the industry.

Minu, known for her work in Malayalam cinema, has accused a number of her co-stars, including M Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu, of subjecting her to both physical and verbal abuse during their time together on set.

In an interview with ANI, Minu Muneer described distressing incidents that she claims occurred during film shoots. According to Minu, Jayasurya allegedly hugged her from behind and kissed her forcefully when she was leaving the restroom. She also accused Idavela Babu of expressing unwanted sexual advances towards her.

Further, Minu recounted an unsettling encounter with Maniyanpilla Raju, who reportedly questioned her about her husband during a car ride to a film location. Minu claimed Raju suggested she keep her hotel door open at night, a proposal she refused. Subsequently, Minu alleges that she was denied film roles.

These allegations come in the wake of recent resignations within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their positions amid similar accusations, further intensifying scrutiny on the industry.

Earlier this month, Minu also shared her experiences on social media, revealing that she had faced harassment as far back as 2013. In a detailed Facebook post, she accused several industry figures, including Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, and others, of persistent abuse. Minu’s post highlighted how the abuse had driven her to leave the Malayalam film industry and move to Chennai.

In her post, Minu expressed a desperate need for justice and accountability, emphasizing that the trauma she endured had left a lasting impact on her life and career. She called for action against those responsible for the alleged abuses, seeking to hold them accountable for their actions.

The allegations come shortly after the release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report. This comprehensive 235-page document, published after significant delays, reveals disturbing details about harassment and exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The report, prepared by a three-member panel led by a former Kerala High Court judge, indicates that a small group of male producers, directors, and actors hold considerable power and influence within the industry.

In response to the mounting allegations and the publication of the Justice Hema Committee report, the Kerala government has announced the formation of a special investigation team. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials to address the issue and ensure a thorough investigation into the reported cases of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

The recent developments highlight a growing movement towards addressing long-standing issues of harassment and abuse within the industry. As the investigation progresses, there is hope that the voices of those who have suffered will be heard and that necessary measures will be taken to foster a safer and more respectful environment for all professionals in the Malayalam film industry.