Malavika Mohanan reveals why she chose ‘Thangalaan’: “I was looking for an…”

Malavika Mohanan, known for her remarkable performances across Bollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood, continues to carve a niche for herself with versatile roles that defy traditional expectations.

Recently, the actress was seen in the 2024 action-adventure drama ‘Thangalaan’, where she shared the screen with renowned actor Vikram.

Advertisement

In a candid conversation about her decision to take on the role in ‘Thangalaan’, Malavika Mohanan shared her desire to break away from the conventional image that had been associated with her. “I wanted to explore characters where I wasn’t seen in the same way people always perceive me—based on my photos or typical roles,” she explained. “When ‘Thangalaan’ came along, it felt like a complete departure from anything I had done before. The character was as far removed from my usual persona as it could get, and that intrigued me.”

Advertisement

She emphasized that her focus was less on her physical appearance and more on bringing depth to her character.

“It was about how I could portray a role without the usual glamour, where I didn’t have to look a certain way, and my hair didn’t have to be styled in the ‘heroine’ fashion,” Malavika said. “It was exciting and a bit frightening, but I saw it as a chance to prove myself and take on something that truly challenged me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Looking ahead, Malavika is all ready for a thrilling lineup of projects. She will next star in ‘Raja Saab’, where she will share screen space with Prabhas.

Directed by Maruthi, the film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Sanjay Dutt, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Additionally, Malavika will be a part of the much-awaited ‘Sardar 2’, the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster ‘Sardar’, starring Karthi. She will also appear in the highly anticipated ‘Hridayapoorvam’, which stars the legendary Mohanlal.