‘Ishq Mein’ track from ‘Nadaaniyan’ ft Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor OUT!

The much-awaited romantic track ‘Ishq Mein’ from ‘Nadaaniyan’ has finally been released, giving fans a taste of the film’s emotional journey. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, both of whom are making their Bollywood debut, the song captures the chemistry between the two young leads.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Khushi, daughter of the legendary Sridevi, are likely to bring a fresh energy to the screen.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, ‘Nadaaniyan’ is a youthful, romantic drama that dives into the thrilling and sometimes chaotic world of first love. The story revolves around Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida.

Catch the ‘Ishq Mein’ track here:

Their worlds collide in a whirlwind of emotions, mischief, and the sweet messiness that only first love can bring. The film also features prominent actors like Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

‘Ishq Mein’ is composed by the talented music duo Sachin-Jigar, with vocals by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya only add to the charm of the song.

The excitement surrounding the film has been palpable. Riddhima Kapoor, actress Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm, commenting, “Can’t wait for this one. Looking so good.”

The film is production of Dharmatic Entertainment, a banner led by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra. The producers are excited to showcase ‘Nadaaniyan’ as a celebration of love in its purest, most youthful form. They believe that the film, with its fresh dynamic pairing of Ibrahim and Khushi, will strike a chord with audiences.

“Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with ‘Nadaaniyan’, we’re bringing a story of connection, chaos, and relationships that captures the essence of young love,” said the producers.

As a special treat, ‘Nadaaniyan’ will be available on Netflix, making it accessible to a global audience. This film also marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. She previously assisted Karan Johar on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.