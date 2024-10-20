Kichcha Sudeep’s mother Saroja Sanjeev passes away at 86

Saroja Sanjeev, the mother of renowned Kannada actor and Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep, passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, October 20. Her demise followed a period of hospitalization in Bengaluru due to age-related health complications. Despite the efforts of the medical staff at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, she passed away around 7 a.m.

Condolences have been pouring in for Sudeep from various quarters, with fans and public figures offering their support during this difficult time. Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sympathies.

He shared a photo of Sudeep with his mother and wrote, “Was heartbroken to hear the news of actor Kichcha Sudeep’s mother Mrs. Saroja passing away. I pray that her soul rests in eternal peace, and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Sudeep was known to share a deep bond with his mother. Over the years, he has often posted heartfelt messages and pictures of her on social media, expressing his gratitude and love for her. Whether it was Mother’s Day or her birthday, Sudeep would take time to celebrate her publicly.

In 2019, Sudeep shared a touching post, thanking his mother for her unwavering support and unconditional love. The actor frequently expressed how much her presence meant to him, often crediting her for the strength and belief that helped him through his career.

On her birthday in 2020, Sudeep penned an emotional note, reminiscing about the joy she felt during his childhood accomplishments and how that happiness remained constant even in his adult life. “U believed in me when I could see many giving up on me… Happy bday amma… praying for many more of ur years wth us,” he wrote.