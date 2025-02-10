Kiara Advani takes on double challenge in ‘Toxic’ and ‘War 2’!

Kiara Advani is currently juggling two languages as she works on her first bilingual project, ‘Toxic’, an intense action gangster drama starring Yash and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

The actress is shooting for the film in both English and Kannada.

A source close to the production reveals that Kiara is fully immersed in the challenging task of delivering her lines in two languages.

“It’s not an easy feat, but Kiara has been perfecting the nuances of both English and Kannada,” the insider shared. “Her ability to effortlessly switch between the two languages and bring her best performance to both is truly impressive.”

Ready to redefine the action genre, ‘Toxic’ promises a fresh perspective, blending high-octane sequences with gripping drama. The filmmakers chose to shoot in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, to give the film a global appeal without losing its regional essence.

Kiara’s journey with ‘Toxic’ has been busy, with the actress recently completing a major schedule in Goa. Following that, she and co-star Yash moved to Bangalore for the next phase of filming. The Bangalore schedule will see Kiara and Yash in some of the most crucial scenes of the film, delving deeper into the intense storyline.

In addition to her role in ‘Toxic’, Kiara Advani is also gearing up for her part in ‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In this high-octane sequel, Kiara stars opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as the country faces a new threat.