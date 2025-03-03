Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda says Rashmika Mandanna “disregarded Kannada”

Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga said actress Rashmika Mandanna has disregarded Kannada and should be “taught a lesson.”

While speaking to the media, he said, “Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in Karnataka, refused to attend the International Film Festival last year when we invited her. She said, ‘I have my house in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time. I can’t come. One of our legislator friends visited her house 10-12 times to invite her, but she refused and even disregarded Kannada, despite growing up in the industry here. Shouldn’t we teach them a lesson?”

The BJP was quick to react, slamming the Congress for objecting to the actors comments and said that the MLA Ravikumar Gowda must respect the constitution at all costs.

Taking to X, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the comment and wrote, You can never separate goon from Rahul Congressman. This pompous overblown #Karnataka MLA from constitution waving @RahulGandhi’s party, wants to “teach a lesson” to an actress. I want to tell @DKShivakumar and @siddaramaiah to read up constitution – every citizen including actress hv rights and dont forget ur goon MPA has obligations to respect law and rights of citizens If he wants a “lesson” in constitution, I/we will be happy to “teach” this goon – free of charge -anytime,anyplace Call me! #KnowTheTruth #TruthAboutCorruptCong”

Recently, Rashmika’s statement about belonging to Hyderabad at an event created controversy and sparked objections. Certain pro Kannada They started a campaign against Rashmika and said she started her cinematic journey in Kannada, and today, she’s speaking such disrespectful language against Kannada.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T A Narayan Gowda also spoke on the same issue and warned Rashmika.