‘Be Happy’ trailer: Abhishek Bachchan leads an emotional father-daughter journey

The trailer for ‘Be Happy’, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, is out—offering a glimpse into a heartwarming story of resilience and family bonds.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film follows the journey of a father fighting against the odds to fulfill his daughter’s dream.

Abhishek plays Shiv, a father determined to make his daughter’s wish come true despite life’s challenges. The trailer hints at an emotional narrative where dance becomes a metaphor for never giving up. Reflecting on the role, Abhishek called the experience “an emotional journey.”

He described the film as a tribute to resilience, saying, “The bravest thing we can do is keep moving forward, even when life’s toughest moments try to hold us back—much like in dance.”

Nora Fatehi, who portrays a dancer in the film, shared how special the project is to her. “It allowed me to merge my two greatest passions—acting and dancing,” she said. She also praised Abhishek’s dedication, calling him “a fantastic co-star” whose commitment elevated every scene.

The film also stars young talent Inayat Verma, alongside veteran actors like Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi.

Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd, ‘Be Happy’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on ”March 14”, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.