Karnataka bans Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ over language controversy

The upcoming Kamal Haasan film ‘Thug Life’ is facing a major roadblock in Karnataka. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has officially announced a ban on the film’s release across the state, citing a controversial statement made by the actor about the Kannada language.

The issue began during the audio launch event of ‘Thug Life’ in Chennai, where Kamal Haasan allegedly said that “Kannada is born out of Tamil.”

This remark did not sit well with many in Karnataka, sparking strong reactions from language rights groups and political leaders.

On Friday, Sa Ra Govindu, speaking on behalf of the KFCC at a media briefing in Bengaluru, confirmed that the decision was made in solidarity with Kannada organisations, particularly the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which has been demanding an apology from Haasan.

“We’ve taken this stand because Kamal Haasan has not apologised. There is no mention of regret in any of his statements so far. Until he says sorry to the people of Karnataka, ‘Thug Life’ will not be screened here,” Govindu said, echoing the sentiments of several Kannada activists.

Protests have already erupted in parts of the state, including in Belagavi, where demonstrators gathered outside INOX cinema, demanding that the film be blocked from release.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, known for its fierce advocacy of Kannada pride, led these protests and is standing firm on its demand for a public apology.

The controversy has also drawn responses from political circles. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah weighed in, saying, “Kannada has a rich and ancient history. Kamal Haasan seems unaware of it.”

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad also criticised Haasan’s comments, calling them “unfortunate.” He questioned the need for stirring linguistic debates at a time when unity should be the focus. “Both Kannada and Tamil are ancient languages. Why create unnecessary controversy?” he said.

Despite the uproar, Kamal Haasan has yet to respond directly to the backlash or issue any clarification.

‘Thug Life’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, the film stars Kamal Haasan alongside Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR. The movie’s fate in Karnataka, however, now hangs in the balance.