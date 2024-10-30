‘Kanguva’ editor Nishad Yusuf found dead in Kochi; police launch investigation

Popular film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his home in Kochi on October 30. He has notably edited hits like ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Thallumaala.’ As per reports, the 43-year-old’s body was found in his apartment in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi at around 2 am. The cause of death remains uncertain however, the police are conducting an investigation.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union confirmed Nishad’s demise on its official Facebook page. Sharing a picture of the celebrated film editor, they penned the note in Malayalam. Its translation reads, “The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors’ Union.”

Meanwhile, regional media reports indicate that the cause of death is suicide. However, the police haven’t confirmed anything as of now. With investigations underway, netizens expect further details to follow soon. The police aren’t ruling out any possibilities as of now. The death of the celebrated film editor has shocked the entirety of the Malayalam and Tamil film industries.

Nishad Yusuf was a renowned film editor in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. He has worked on several popular films during his career. These include titles like ‘Thallumaala,’ ‘Unda,’ ‘Saudi Vellakka,’ and ‘Adios Amigos.’ Last year, the later film editor took the biggest title of his film career. He was the editor for Suriya and Bobby Deol’s pan-India film ‘Kanguva.’ The film is going to hit theatres on November 14.

Moreover, the editor had other projects in his pipeline. Nishad was editing Mohanlal and Mammotty’s upcoming flick, ‘Bazooka.’ Reportedly, he also had ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ on his plate.