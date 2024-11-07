Kamal Haasan announces ‘Thug Life’ release on his 70th birthday

On his 70th birthday, Kamal Haasan announced an exciting new project, revealing that his much-anticipated film ‘Thug Life’ will hit theatres on June 5, 2025. The film, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, marks a significant milestone for Kamal as his 234th movie.

Sharing the first look of the film with his fans on Instagram, Kamal posted a striking red-hued poster featuring himself with long hair and a beard, alongside co-star Silambarasan TR. In his post, he reflected on the evolution of his roles, writing, “Every role is an evolution, every film a journey.” He also shared the hashtag #ThugLifeFromJune5th.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

In ‘Thug Life’, Kamal Haasan takes on the role of Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a character that blends raw power with finesse, offering a portrayal of a hardened underworld figure with a gritty, time-worn edge.

The film promises intense action sequences and a gripping narrative that follows the struggles of survival and power in the criminal world. Alongside Kamal, the film stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser, adding to the star-studded cast.

This collaboration marks another significant chapter in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s longstanding partnership. The two previously worked together on the iconic ‘Nayakan’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ films. With music by the legendary A.R. Rahman, ‘Thug Life’ is shaping up to be a visual and auditory treat.

Kamal Haasan’s career spans over five decades and across multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Bengali.

Recognized as one of Indian cinema’s greatest and most respected actors, he has received numerous accolades. That includes multiple National Film Awards, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Kalaimamani Award, among others.

Fans of Kamal Haasan will remember his powerful performance in ‘Indian 2’. He reprised his iconic role as the vigilante Senapathy in the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster.