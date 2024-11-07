Manisha Koirala reveals Shah Rukh’s character originally survived in ‘Dil Se’

Mani Ratnam’s 1998 film ‘Dil Se’ has since gained a revered status, captivating audiences with its poetic storytelling and intense love story between Shah Rukh Khan’s Amar and Manisha Koirala as enigmatic character, Meghna (or Moina).

However, in a recent revelation, Manisha Koirala shared that ‘Dil Se’ originally had a different ending—one in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Amar, survives.

When ‘Dil Se’ initially released, it struggled at the box office but grew to become a classic over the years. Ratnam’s layered story, accompanied by A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable soundtrack and Santosh Sivan’s cinematography, was re-evaluated over time, earning admiration for its bold exploration of love and conflict.

Advertisement

In ‘Dil Se’, Shah Rukh plays Amarkanth Verma, an All India Radio journalist who falls obsessively in love with Meghna, a woman with ties to a militant sleeper cell.

The film’s ending, as many fans remember, is tragic: after Amar’s relentless pursuit, the two characters embrace in a final moment as a bomb concealed on Meghna detonates, leading to their deaths. It’s a haunting conclusion that lingers with viewers long after the credits roll.

According to Manisha Koirala, though, the original script had a different outcome. In an interview, she explained that the initial version saw Amar letting Meghna sacrifice herself for her cause. “In the original script, Amar doesn’t die. He lets her go because her dedication to her cause is unshakeable, and his commitment to his principles is equally strong,” Koirala said.

This alternate ending, she suggested, would have portrayed Amar’s unrequited, yet meaningful love, an angle that she found more compelling than the dramatic finale.

She reflected that the decision to let Amar survive in the initial script emphasized a message of letting go and respecting the choices of a loved one.

“Unrequited love sometimes feels more powerful than a love that is fulfilled in life or death,” she mused. For Koirala, this bittersweet form of love has its own allure—where passion and longing coexist without resolution, leaving the characters changed but still apart.

Koirala noted that the decision to change the ending came shortly before filming concluded. Ratnam’s decision to modify the climax to have Amar join Meghna in her final moments introduced a sense of tragic heroism, transforming Amar’s love into something so intense that it transcends even the destructive goals of her cause.