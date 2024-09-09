‘Kaantha’ ft Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati kicks off production

The highly anticipated film ‘Kaantha,’ starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati, has officially commenced production. The launch was marked by a traditional puja ceremony held at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad. This ceremony, a customary step in Indian cinema to invoke blessings for a successful shoot, was attended by the entire cast and crew.

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to share his excitement about the project. He posted photos from the puja, along with a heartfelt message. “An exciting journey begins today. Introducing #KAANTHA, an epic collaboration between @RanaDaggubati and @dqsalmaan!” he wrote. Daggubati, who also serves as a producer on the film through his banner Suresh Productions, highlighted the milestone of celebrating 60 years of the studio’s legacy. “What better way to celebrate this legacy than by venturing into a new dimension with this collaboration between @theSpiritMedia and @dqswayfarerfilms? Puja completed, can’t wait to start rolling,” he added.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1950s Madras, ‘Kaantha’ promises to deliver a rich exploration of human relationships and societal shifts during this transformative era. The film is described as a deeply layered narrative that delves into the nuances of human emotions.

Director Selvamani Selvaraj is at the helm of this ambitious project, while Bhagyashri Borse also features in a pivotal role. Both lead actors, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati, expressed their enthusiasm about the film. Salmaan, the founder of Wayfarer Films and one of the lead actors, echoed Daggubati’s sentiments in a press note. “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Spirit Media and bring ‘Kaantha’ to life. This film captures a profound range of human emotions and offers great depth for an actor,” Salmaan said.

The film’s narrative promises to be a compelling exploration of a critical period in Indian history, with its portrayal of the complexities and changes of the 1950s. As production begins, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see how this cinematic journey unfolds.