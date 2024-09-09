‘Stree 2’ overtakes the collection of SRK and Deepika’s ‘Pathaan’

The party continues for Amar Kaushik’s latest film ‘Stree 2.’ Continuing its dominance over the box office, the film’s numbers keep skyrocketing. With the end of its fourth running week, ‘Stree 2’ has taken over the lifetime domestic collection of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s ‘Pathaan.’ Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, ‘Stree 2’ release on August 14. As per the collections racked up on Sunday, September 8, the film has amassed 551.44 crores, domestically.

The second horror-comedy film under the ‘Stree’ series of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe racked up 307.80 crore in its first week including its Wednesday previews. The film then collected145.80 crore in its second week, and 72.83 crore in its third week. ‘Stree 2’ recorded a collection of 4.84 crore on its fourth Friday and 8.77 crore on its fourth Saturday. Moroever, it collected 11.40 crore on its fourth Sunday. With its total domestic collection standing at 551.44 crores, ‘Stree 2’ has over taken the lifetime collection of Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller, ‘Pathaan.’ Notably, while ‘Stree 2’ falls under Maddock’s Supernatural Universe, ‘Pathaan’ comes under YRF’s Spy Universe.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also reflected on the horror-comedy’s remarkable feat. Taking to X, he wrote, “550 NOT OUT… #Stree2 continues to dominate the #BO, setting new benchmarks, proving to be an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE… The massive growth over the weekend [Sat – Sun] reaffirms that well-crafted desi entertainers will always strike a chord with moviegoers. Growth on Sat: 81.20%. Growth on Sun: 29.99%. PHENOMENAL. Unlike other ₹ 500 cr #Blockbusters that faced stiff competition from new releases week after week, #Stree2 enjoys the advantage of an open run, with no major film releases currently in the marketplace. [Week 4] Fri 4.84 cr, Sat 8.77 cr, Sun 11.40 cr. Total: ₹ 551.44 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

550 NOT OUT… #Stree2 continues to dominate the #BO, setting new benchmarks, proving to be an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE… The massive growth over the weekend [Sat – Sun] reaffirms that well-crafted desi entertainers will always strike a chord with moviegoers. ⭐️ Growth on Sat: 81.20%… pic.twitter.com/ZlwLKp66PZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2024



Given its impressive momentum, the film will overtake the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster, ‘Animal’ which collected 553.87 crores at the domestic box office. Following this, ‘Stree 2’ will face its biggest competitor- SRK’s ‘Jawan.’ The film boasts the biggest opening with a domestic collection of 640.25 crores.

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and is the second instalment of the ‘Stree’ film series. Meanwhile, It is the fifth title in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. Meanwhile, the makers have already confirmed the third instalment. Moreover, Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’s sequel is also up for release. The film forms an integral part of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe.