Jr NTR Reveals ‘Devara’ Poster, Glimpse on Jan 8

Jr NTR, the acclaimed actor in the Indian film industry, has unveiled a striking new poster from his upcoming movie, Devara,’ directed by the talented Koratala Siva. The much-anticipated first glimpse of this cinematic venture is scheduled to be revealed on January 8, promising an exciting start to the new year for fans.

In the unveiled poster, Jr NTR exudes intensity as he stands atop a boat amidst the vast expanse of the sea. His gaze is piercing, and the modern avatar he adorns adds a layer of sophistication to his already handsome demeanor. The actor took to social media to share this captivating visual treat with his followers, extending New Year wishes and expressing his eagerness for them to witness the sneak peek of ‘Devara’ on the aforementioned date.

Devara’ is a collaborative effort presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film boasts an ensemble cast, with the inclusion of Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. Saif Ali Khan, a seasoned actor, is set to play the antagonist Bhaira, adding another dimension to the narrative.

Advertisement

Handling the music composition for Devara’ is the accomplished Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is in the capable hands of R Rathnavelu. Koratala Siva has intriguingly shared that the film will be presented in two parts, with ‘Devara Part-1’ slated for release on April 5. In a special video message, the director conveyed his excitement about the project, emphasizing the film’s expansive world, massive scale, robust characters, and intense emotions.

Reflecting on the creative journey of ‘Devara,’ Koratala Siva expressed profound enthusiasm, indicating that the initial excitement shared with Jr NTR during the story’s conception has only intensified throughout the filming process. He emphasized the awe-inspiring nature of the world they’ve created, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience for the audience.

As the countdown to January 8 begins, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the first glimpse, eager to catch a glimpse of Jr NTR’s intense portrayal in this much-awaited cinematic spectacle, ‘Devara’.