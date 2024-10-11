Janhvi Kapoor braved jellyfish-infested waters for Devara shoot

Actress Janhvi Kapoor found herself in some truly dangerous situations while shooting for the song “Chuttamale” in ‘Devara: Part 1’, a film starring Jr. NTR. Janhvi recently took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot, which took place in Thailand.

The actress revealed that for one scene, she had to wade through waters teeming with jellyfish, putting her in a potentially life-threatening situation.

In one of the shared videos, Janhvi spoke candidly about the risky moment, saying: “This might be the most life-threatening moment… I am going into jellyfish-infested waters. Nothing but a thin silk saree to protect me. I hope I survive, I hope it is worth it. I hope it is a memorable shot.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She also posted a shot of a warning sign that clearly read “beware” to alert people to the presence of jellyfish in the area. These creatures are known to have stinging cells in their tentacles that can cause painful injuries to humans. Despite the risks, Janhvi braved the hazardous waters for the perfect shot.

In another clip, the actress mentioned climbing over sharp rocks before finally reaching the dangerous waters. Her behind-the-scenes footage also showed her making sandcastles, taking a jetty ride to the location, and even snapping a playful selfie with a funny face. Janhvi Kapoor humorously captioned her post: “Too late for some #Chuttamale BTS? I think not.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Koratala Siva hinted at more to come from Janhvi in ‘Devara: Part 2’. He teased that her character would evolve significantly, bringing freshness and depth to the story in the sequel. “There is a lot of drama for her and surprising twists & turns that could happen with her character,” he said, promising that audiences will see more of Janhvi’s range in the next installment.

‘Devara: Part 1’ has already piqued interest with its star-studded cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, and Prakash Raj. With the first part wrapped up, fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the saga.