Saif Ali Khan on Telugu films: ‘Heroes are treated like Gods’

Saif Ali Khan has recently ventured into the Telugu film industry with his debut in ‘Devara’, starring alongside Jr NTR. Reflecting on his experience, Saif shared some intriguing insights about the differences between Bollywood and Telugu cinema, particularly how the latter treats its heroes and approaches filmmaking.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Saif noted that the Telugu film industry has a distinctive connection with its audience.

According to him, Telugu filmmakers have a deep understanding of their viewers and remain rooted in Indian culture. He drew attention to the massive success of films like ‘Baahubali’, which combined mythology, history, and commercial appeal.

“They treat their heroes like gods,” he remarked, emphasizing that this reverence is something Bollywood could consider adopting in its commercial cinema.

Saif went on to praise the technical brilliance and high production standards of Telugu films. While he acknowledged that both industries exist within the same country, the working environment felt entirely different to him.

“The way they film is truly remarkable,” he said, noting that despite the language barrier, the acting experience remains universal once the camera starts rolling. He credited the support of ‘Devara’’s director, Koratala Siva, who guided him through challenging dialogues, making his first foray into Telugu cinema an exciting experience.

What also struck Saif Ali Khan was the level of respect and care the Telugu industry shows towards its heroes. This, coupled with the meticulous attention to storytelling, sets their films apart. For a Mumbai-based actor like himself, stepping out of the comfort zone of Hindi and English cinema to master a new language and style was an exhilarating challenge.

With the release of ‘Devara: Part 1’, Saif’s portrayal of Bhaira has already begun to receive praise.