The New Year has started on a good note as the Box office saw some of the big films including Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. All the three films delighted the fans and managed to get good numbers at the Box office.

Now that the second month of the year has already started, the fans are gearing up for some new releases including Seeru, Amrutha Ramam, Vaanam Kottattum, Savaari and Jaanu. All the five movies are slated to hit the silver screen on February 7th, 2020. The fans are already excited and are eagerly waiting for some intriguing films.

Here is a list of movies releasing ‘super soon’:

Jaanu

The film is a Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster hit titled 96. The film was backed by Dil Raju. Now, in the Telugu remake, titled Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni will play the role of Trisha and Sharwanand will essay the role previously played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film releases on Feb 7th.

Vaanam Kottattum

This film is backed by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. The film will see actors like Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Madonna Sebastian. Raadhika Sarathkumar will be seen in a key role. The film is helmed by director Dhana Sekaran who is known for the film called Padaiveeran.

Savaari

Slated to release on Feb 7th, Savaari is a comedy flick. The south film is helmed by director Saahith Mothkuri and is backed by Santhosh Mothkuri and Nishank Reddy Kudithi. The star cast features actors like Nandu and Priyanka Sharma in the lead. Shekar Chandra has done the music direction for the film.

Seeru

The south film is an action thriller with Jiiva and Riya Suman in the lead. The film is written and helmed by Rathina Shiva. This film will mark Riya Suman’s debut in Tamil film industry. The music for the film is done by D Imman.

Amrutha Ramam

The film will star Ram Mittakanti and Amitha Ranganath. The film is a romantic drama and is directed by Surender Kontaddi. The south flick is backed by SN Reddy. NS Prasu has done the music direction for the romantic saga.