South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni has been winning accolades for giving an amazing performance in her last flick Jaanu. The Telugu drama has been receiving positive responses from the critics as well as audiences. The film is a remake of the Tamil Movie 96’.

However, there’s another news which is surfacing on the internet. It’s really shocking for the Samantha fans and they still hope for this to be termed as a rumour, later on. Well, it is all about the actress’ ‘retirement from acting’.

“Samantha Akkineni has decided to retire from acting post her last film Jaanu,” reported TOI. And there is no denying that this news will definitely shock many of her fans.

As per its report, the actress had revealed in an interview about her decision to quit acting after 2-3 years. Samantha also pointed out that fans forget female stars after they leave cinema and that their lifespan is always shorter than an actor.

It is also revealed in the report that it was Samantha’s wish that her last film will be so memorable that no one will forget her. Therefore, the actress has apparently decided to quit acting after having given an amazing performance in Jaanu.

It has been a couple of months since Samantha has signed any new films. An official information regarding the actress’ decision is yet to be out.