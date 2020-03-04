Southern actress Samantha Akkineni collaborated with director Nandini Reddy for their film Oh Baby. The film released last year and was a smashing hit at the box office. The comedy-drama was a remake of the South Korean film Miss Granny. The film managed to receive good responses from the audience and critics alike.

Well, the film will always remain special for Samantha as her bond with Nandini Reddy is way beyond than just being an actor-director duo. As Nandini celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, Samantha took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note. The actress shared about the bond that the duo shares.

Samantha Akkineni also shared a picture alongside her two angels. She wrote, “I love this picture .. the two women I love dearly and how privileged I am that they love me even more dearly back .. @nandureddyy my sister, my guide, my friend.. my great strength .. you are a beautiful soul ..one of gods favourite angels that he sent to this world to make this world a better place for the people around you .. happy birthday @nandureddyy I wish you live a long and healthy life for my sake (sic).”

On the work front, Samatha was last seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. Titled Jaanu, the film featured Sharwanand in the male lead role. Samantha Akkineni will soon kick-start shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.