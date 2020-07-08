The story of Sufiyum Sujatayum is like a breath of air as it is a love story on the OTT platform which is predominantly dominated by thrillers. The film has some enchanting songs in it which will surely make you sway and has a star cast of Jayasurya, Dev Mohan, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the forefront

Talking about the film in a recent interview, Aditi said, “It’s a very delicate and sensitive film. I admire love stories, and I love doing them, and I hope the OTT audience feels the same way after a string of thrillers released.” However ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ was not the only Malayalam film the actress will be seen in.

Aditi loved working in the Malayalam industry and will soon be continuing working with Dulquer Salmaan on Hey Sinamika, she said, “We already started shooting for it and Dulquer and his wife are good friends of mine. Whenever we are in Chennai, we all definitely meet. I always say that we are like Tom and Jerry. Brindha master is a gem of a human being and her energy is so infectious. We only shot for like twelve days of our schedule and I’m looking forward to getting back to it.”

Being an encapturing romantic musical film, Sufiyum Sujatayum was released on Amazon Prime Video on the 3rd of July, 2020. It was the first Malayalam movie to have a direct OTT release and has won over the hearts of the audience with the magic of Sufi that radiates in the film and the enticing story it has.

The film is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House. The film is shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath and edited by Deepu Joseph. Sufiyum Sujatayum is brought together by executive producer Vinay Babu.